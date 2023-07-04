First responders rescue Kentucky woman buried inside a 15-foot trench

It took crews five hours to rescue the woman from the collapsed trench.

CAVE CITY, Ky. — First responders in Cave City, Kentucky rescued a woman who had been trapped inside a 15-foot trench on Saturday, July 1.

In a social media post, the Cave City Fire Department said crews found the woman was buried in a trench that had been dug and collapsed roughly 15 feet on top of her.

Bowling Green Fire Department's helped during the five-hour rescue operation since the department has a technical trench rescue team, officials said.

The woman was eventually rescued and was quickly transported to a Louisville hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Check out these photos from the rescue:

PHOTOS: Cave City woman rescued from 15-foot trench 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.