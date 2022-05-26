JCPS School bus that crashed on I-265 had students on board

According to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, the bus had four students from Brandies Elementary on board. No injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County School bus was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon and officials say students were on board.

The accident occurred on I-265 South between La Grange Road and Westport Road around 5 p.m.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, JCPS bus #1758 had four students from Brandies Elementary School on board at the time of the accident.

LMPD said the bus had hydroplaned and went off the road and into the interstate's grassy median.

EMS was called, but the spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

A second bus came to the scene of the accident to transport students to their homes. No other vehicles were involved.

TRIMARC reported that the left lanes of the interstate were blocked both going northbound and southbound.

LMPD said its Traffic Unit is investigating.

School bus in median, west of exit 32/Westport Rd. Causing slow down on 265 North & South. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/WdhXL6OfBW — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) May 26, 2022

