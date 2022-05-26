JCPS School bus that crashed on I-265 had students on board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County School bus was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon and officials say students were on board.
The accident occurred on I-265 South between La Grange Road and Westport Road around 5 p.m.
According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, JCPS bus #1758 had four students from Brandies Elementary School on board at the time of the accident.
LMPD said the bus had hydroplaned and went off the road and into the interstate's grassy median.
EMS was called, but the spokesperson said no injuries were reported.
A second bus came to the scene of the accident to transport students to their homes. No other vehicles were involved.
TRIMARC reported that the left lanes of the interstate were blocked both going northbound and southbound.
LMPD said its Traffic Unit is investigating.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:
- 'Bittersweet'; Watson Lane Elementary closes its doors for the last time in 66 years
- 'I was hiding hard' | Fourth grader who survived Uvalde school shooting gives heartbreaking account of gunman's classroom assault
- JCPS: Video of high school teacher using 'racially insensitive language,' under investigation
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.