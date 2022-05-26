'Bittersweet'; Watson Lane Elementary closes its doors for the last time in 66 years

Kindergarten assistant Kathy McClain has taught at Watson Lane for more than 30 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 66 years of teaching Louisville's youth, one elementary school had its final last day for the last time.

Watson Lane Elementary will not reopen next school year.

Kindergarten assistant Kathy McClain has taught at Watson Lane for more than 30 years.

"I started when I was 20 and I'm 67 now," she said. McClain said when she started teaching at her first school, she didn't have any children.

"Since I've been [at Watson]," McClain said. "I've had my children, my grand children and great-grand children."

Watson Lane first opened its doors to students in 1956.

"This building holds so many memories," McClain said. "I thought I wouldn't cry till the end of the day when they leave, but I think about that all day long now."

McClain's class presented her with a quilt that had all of her student's handprints on it. She said she loves the school and her students so much.

"I told them I could hug them all the time now," she said. "They've taught me as much as I've ever taught them I think."

Watson Lane isn't the only school to shut its doors one last time however, Wilkerson Elementary also closed its doors for the last time.

Jefferson County Public School officials said the buildings didn't allow for good social distancing and had bad air quality.

Students from both schools will attend a new facility which is expected to open sometime before the 2022-2023 school year next to the current Wilkerson Elementary building. That school has yet to be named.

