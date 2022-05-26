JCPS: Video of high school teacher using 'racially insensitive language,' under investigation

Male High School Principal William Foster said the school is reviewing the matter and "following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating a video that has surfaced online appearing to show a Louisville Male High School teacher using inappropriate and racially insensitive language.

"Louisville Male High School strives to be a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can confront differences in a respectful manner," Principal William Foster said in a email to parents.

Foster said the video, which had been posted to Facebook, showed a Male High School teacher use racially insensitive language.

"When incidents happen that might contradict those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you," the school's principal said to parents. "We are taking this matter seriously."

The 30-second video starts with the teacher taking a student's phone away for an unknown reason. He then takes a Black student out into the hallway and begins reprimanding him. Before the video cuts off the teacher can be heard using the inappropriate language.

Foster said the school is reviewing the matter and "following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."

Read Principal Foster's full statement to parents:

Male Community:

Louisville Male High School strives to be a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can confront differences in a respectful manner. When incidents happen that might contradict those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you so you have the latest information.

It came to our attention that a video has surfaced involving a teacher at our school. Its contents include the teacher using inappropriate and racially insensitive language. We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we are reviewing this matter, and following JCPS policies and procedures in that process.

Thank you for entrusting your child with us at Louisville Male High School. If you have any concerns or questions about your student, you can contact me at 502-485-8292.

Sincerely,

Dr. William Foster, Principal

Louisville Male High School

