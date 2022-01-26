High school student brings gun to school, confiscated without incident letter says

Principal Sheri Duff said the gun wasn't used in a threatening manner and the student is being disciplined according to JCPS policies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) officials said a gun was confiscated from a student at Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

In a letter to PRP parents, principal Sheri Duff said another student reported the gun. "Staff immediately contacted JCPS security and law enforcement, and the item was confiscated without incident," she wrote.

Duff said the gun wasn't used in a threatening manner and the student is being disciplined according to JCPS policies.

"The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority, and we remain focused on student and staff safety to create a positive environment for learning," Duff said.

She said school staff always encourage students to "see something, say something" and thanked the student for stepping forward.

This is the fourth gun that has been found on PRP property this school year.

The first gun was a pellet gun Aug. 18, 2021. The other two guns were found Oct. 15, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022.

