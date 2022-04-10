Student facing discipline after gun found on Central High School's campus

The school's principal said it was an isolated incident and said the student will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing disciplinary action after a gun was found at Central High School.

According to Principal Tamela Compton, school administrators were notified that a student possibly had a weapon in possession while on their campus on Tuesday.

She said building security was heightened and district security along with LMPD were notified.

During the investigation, a gun was found.

“Our top priority is always the safety and security of our students and staff. When something happens that could impact the safety of our school community, we take immediate action,” she said.

Compton urges parents to let their children know that weapons should never be brought to school. She said if someone asks a student to hold a weapon, they should report it immediately to an adult.

That student will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.