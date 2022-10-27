JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat

School administrators said JCPS Police will have a "visible presence" at the school Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school.

Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27.

On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a threat made against the school, according to a letter sent to families of students at the school.

The student gave school administrators the note, then the "possible threat" was repeated on social media. Administrators then called JCPS Police which is now investigating, according to the letter.

Security is reportedly being increased out of an "abundance of caution".

Carrithers Middle School Principal sent this letter to the families of students:

October 26, 2022

Dear Carrithers Families,

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we take any possible threats against our school seriously.

Today, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against our school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to the attention of school administrators. The possible threat was repeated on social media. We called JCPS Police which is now investigating.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will increase the security level in our building tomorrow. JCPS Police will also have a visible presence at our school tomorrow morning.

I want to thank the student who brought this threatening note to our attention. We appreciate all our students, staff, parents and community do to keep our school a great, safe place to learn.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call my office at (502) 485-8224.

Sincerely,

Dr. Denise Franklin-Williams, Principal

Carrithers Middle School

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.