'Increase relevance to all students': JCPS announces draft list of legislative priorities for 2023

The list included opposition to any legislation that would impact the school board decision-making process related to COVID-19 mitigation and public health efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School board announced a draft of their legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday.

The list included opposition to any legislation that would impact the school board decision-making process related to COVID-19 mitigation and public health efforts.

They also said they want to permanently codify full-day kindergarten so that it continues to be funded from year to year.

One board member asked about potential LGBTQ+ legislation and what the board’s position should be.

“We were talking about expanding curricula and instructional materials in order to increase relevance to all students,” they said. “I think part of that would be ensuring that all students have access to materials that are relevant to them including something that affirms who they are and keeps them engaged in their own education.”

They did not end up adding any specific stance on LGBTQ+ legislation and left it broad.

The board voted to receive the 2023 legislative priorities.

More changes could be made as this is still a draft.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.