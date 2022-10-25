Students learn ropes of cutting-edge technology at Republic Bank Foundation YMCA

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center made its debut on Tuesday. The innovative learning space allows underserved youth to create and explore technology.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is working to bridge the digital divide in Louisville.

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center made its debut on Tuesday.

The center will provide an innovative learning environment for underserved youth. The tech centers are after school spaces for youth to create, learn and explore while using the latest cutting-edge technology with the support of peers and adult mentors.

“One of the most things that I'm excited about is the coding animation and game design, something that I am passionate about myself. So teaching kids – how to cross train them, essentially, by learning game design, you learn animation, coding, game design – three big things that actually can be profitable in the future,” Shawn Wright, Best Buy Teen Tech director said.

The tech center will be located on West Broadway and is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.