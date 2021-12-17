Tornado victims include seven members of Kentucky family in Bowling Green

Nyssa Brown, 13, was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, the families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday announced they found the body of a Kentucky teenager who was the last one on the town's list of missing.

Nyssa Brown, 13, was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling.

During a news conference, Bowling Green police said Nyssa was the last member of the Brown family to be found dead. Authorities said Nssya, her father, mother, three siblings and grandmother were all killed in the storm.

Fourteen people died within a few blocks in one Bowling Green subdivision. Eleven of them were from a single street. Entire families were lost. Between them were seven children. Two of those were infants.

Neighbors who survived are so stricken with grief they struggle to speak of it. All around them, amid the ruins, is evidence of the kids they used to watch climb off the school bus.

WHAS11 News has been in Bowling Green and in that particular neighborhood since Saturday. The stories are truly heartbreaking. Neighbors and strangers are coming to help them sort through the rubble.

Many of the 16 killed lived in the Jennings Creek neighborhood, which officials called one of the hardest-hit areas of the city.

Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were fixtures in Dawson Springs who had worked at a local funeral home helping others through their grief.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.