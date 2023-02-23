JCPS superintendent delivers State of the District Address

Dr. Marty Pollio discussed the progress made on the Future State agenda, the Smart Start proposal and challenges facing the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent delivered his State of the District Address on Thursday morning.

He started off his State of the District address referencing what he calls “the toughest time in education in over a century.”

"Public education is under attack like it has never been before," Pollio said. "It is a real crisis and a growing crisis. Teachers today are asked to do more than they've ever done in the history of education to meet the needs of kids."

He said there is plan in place to renovate and build new facilities. The school district is planning on opening up 26 new schools by 2036 – including developing 3 new buildings by 2026.

Pollio said the school district will be implementing the new student choice program in the 2023-24 school year to help kids in west Louisville feel a greater sense of belonging in their schools. Pollio noted that 80 percent of the elementary and middle school students and 40 percent of high school students are choosing a school in their choice zone.

"Students that have the least amount of resources in their home need to have the most amount of resources in their school," he said.

Pollio stated JCPS is resourcing the high poverty schools the way they "need to be resourced" and they are paying teachers and principals more.

Teachers at a choice zone or AIS school will get a $8,000 stipend in the new school year and principals at a choice zone or AIS school will get a $10,000 stipend in the new school year.

"Public education and teachers continue to be attacked on a regular basis, and then we wonder why we have a teacher shortage," he said. "It is time we change that attitude and recognize our teachers like the champions that they are."

Pollio said they have put interactive panels in every single classroom at JCPS to better support teachers and the way they interact with their students.

They are in the midst of implementing a program from Audio Enhancement that will give every teacher a microphone to speak to their students, principals access to speak over the intercom and Pollio access to speak on the intercom at any JCPS school.

Pollio said that JCPS has a major problem when it comes to attendance, and that his new school-time change proposal will help alleviate the issue by decreasing bus routes needed.

When it comes to those middle and high school resides, about 50% were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year compared to 45% so far this year.

JCPS currently has about 100 elementary schools that start about 9:05 a.m., while all middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m.

The new proposal, called Smart Start, would create eight start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for students in K-12, and an additional start time of 10:40 a.m. for early childhood center students. The dismissal times would range from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. for grades K-12. Early childhood center students would leave school at 5:20 p.m.

Pollio said the plan would reduce the number of bus routes from 732 to 600 and no longer require bus drivers to make double or triple runs to get all students to school – also keeping students from arriving to school hours late. A press release from JCPS states the school district currently has around 660 school bus drivers and plans to keep the same amount next year.

The district also believes later start times for students may better align with their natural sleep schedule which improves attendance.

“It is time we say, everybody in this room, we are JCPS,” Pollio said. “Let’s let JCPS do the work. We are going to see outcomes like we have never seen before.”

