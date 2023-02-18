Wheatley Elementary to temporarily house new west Louisville middle school

JCPS announced Wheatley Elementary School will temporarily house the new Doctor J. Blaine Hudson Middle School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We've now learned where students of the new west Louisville middle school will call home next year.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced Wheatley Elementary School will temporarily house the new Doctor J. Blaine Hudson Middle School.

This is only while the school is being built on a different site. A location hasn't been chosen, but JCPS says construction will start next year.

Hudson Middle School, at Wheatley, will welcome students in the 2023-24 school year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.