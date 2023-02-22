Former JCPS teacher arrested in federal child sex sting operation

According to federal documents, 22-year-old Kevin O'Donnell was messaging who he thought was a 14-year-old girl -- but was actually a federal agent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Jefferson County Public School teacher and coach could be facing federal charges after a FBI sting operation.

Kevin O'Donnell, 22, was a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School.

According to federal documents, O'Donnell was messaging who he thought was a 14-year-old girl -- but was actually a federal agent.

Court documents reveal, the initial conversation between O'Donnell and the agent started on Feb. 15 on Omegle, an online chat website where users can input interests.

Authorities said O'Donnell suggested the chat move over to Kik, another social media site known for its user anonymity, and he made the chat "sexual in nature."

Documents say O'Donnell re-initiated contact with the federal agent the next day attempting to meet in person. Authorities say when he arrived at the agreed location, he was greeted by a female decoy. She let him inside where he was "quickly apprehended" by officers and agents.

Federal documents state while he was on the way to the field office, O'Donnell said in front of the agents, he had "ruined his life" and "made a bad decision tonight."

O'Donnell said the reason he chatted and showed up to the meeting was because he's "been depressed lately" and he went on to tell authorities he wasn't going to actually engage in sexual acts with the alleged victim.

When questioned, the FBI said he admitted to sending sexual messages to the account.

JCPS confirmed O'Donnell has been fired.

This past December, he was reassigned from JCPS due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district.

In a letter sent home to families at both schools, JCPS said there were allegations against O'Donnell that caused the district to alert Louisville Metro Police, JCPS Police and Child Protective Services.

O'Donnell was asked to have no contact with students.

He has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.