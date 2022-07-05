Louisville rapper nominated for 7 MTV Video Music Awards

The Louisville native and Lil Nas X were both nominated for Artist of the Year as well as six more categories for their collaborative song.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when Jack Harlow spoke with WHAS11 on the Kentucky Derby red carpet.

Hometown hero Jack Harlow has been nominated for several MTV Video Music Awards, thanks to his collaboration with Lil Nas X.

According to an MTV release, Lil Nas X and Harlow released their song, "Industry Baby", last year. Their work on that song earned both of them six nominations and they were also nominated for Artist of the Year for a total of seven nominations each.

Some of the categories Harlow was nominated in include: Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Choreography and more.

Kendrick Lamar has also received seven nominations for his songs: "N95", "Family Ties" and "The Heart Part 5".

Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X received the most MTV awards nominations of every artist.

Harry Styles and Doja Cat tied for the second-most amount of MTV Video Music Award nominations with six each.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the release.

