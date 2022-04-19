'First Class' | Louisville's Jack Harlow scores first solo No. 1 hit

The Louisville native has risen to the top of the charts and even broke a streaming record held for 7 months by Canadian rapper Drake.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow has a lot of reasons to celebrate as has scored his first No. 1 solo hit in his career.

“First Class,” has taken flight to the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Since dropping on April 8, “First Class” had 54.6 million streams during its release week.

According to Billboard, Harlow scored the biggest single-week streaming total this year since Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” was released last September.

The track, which samples Fergie’s 2007 hit, Glamorous, has also become a favorite of TikTok and Instagram users.

Harlow also shared the No. 1 spot with Lil Nas X back in October with “Industry Baby.”

He’s expected to release his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6.

