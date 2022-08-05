Jack Harlow promotes new music, greets fans at in-store record signing event

Jack Harlow stopped by locally owned Guestroom Records to do a signing for fans who pre-ordered a copy of his new album "Come Home The Kids Miss You."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow had a busy weekend here in his hometown, recording a music video and calling "Riders Up" at the Kentucky Derby.

Sunday he met with fans at a Louisville record store and the line wrapped around the block.

"Well my heart is already beating pretty fast, so I am really excited," said Bella Spencer who came in from Georgetown.

Excitement going in.

"He's so nice and he signed my phone case," Spencer said.

Gratitude going out.

Jack Harlow stopped by locally owned Guestroom Records to do a signing for fans who pre ordered a copy of his new album "Come Home the Kids Miss You."

Emily Gomis says it's special to see someone from the 502 make it so big, seeing a bit of themselves in him.

"It really inspires me because even though it's not like a small town I guess but it's where I'm from so I feel like anybody can make it," Gomis said.

Harlow's known for representing Louisville with friends by his side, like photographer and Derby City local Urban Wyatt.

"This now, you've got to pinch yourself sometimes, it's just amazing," Wyatt said.

Wyatt and Harlow grew up together and work together.

"I shot everyone of his album covers and stuff so just being able to work with him but still keep a good friendship, we always put that first," he said.

But most importantly, he says it's incredible to see the fans from their hometown show up like this.

"For Jack it was like a slow growth, so we've got to see the fans slowly get more and more but it still shocks me now just how big it is now, how dedicated our fans are. We love them a lot and we are just blessed to have them," said Wyatt.

"He's so successful but he's so humble about it he's not stuck up about it, he knows where he came from and he worked for it," Trinity Cissell said.

What's next for Harlow? Just like the city of Louisville, there are no limits.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.