"It's a good place to be" | The Neighborhood House bringing fun for all ages

Serving families since the 1800s, this local community center has opportunities for everyone to get the love and support they need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Neighborhood House is all about the community.

“We are a community center in every sense of the word so community is everybody right, everybody who lives here,” said Allie Johnston, Neighborhood House family services director.

The community center has been serving families in the west end since 1896. It has an after school program, family coaching and a food bank. It serves families starting from 6 weeks old all the way to senior citizens.

“We do bingo, we do different kinds of games and stuff,” said Nellie Malone, who has been visiting the community center for four years.

“It’s just a wonderful place to be and if anyone wants to join us, they are welcome to. It’s a good place to be because they do nice things for you. They’ve been giving me love and understanding.”

As a station, WHAS11 is collecting gifts to provide to senior citizens at Neighborhood House.

If you want to donate to the program, click here.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

MORE FROM KRISTIN:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.