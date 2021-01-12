'Adopt A Family' program helps thousands of homeless students in need

Due to the pandemic, JCPS can't help as many students with their Adopt a Family program. They're asking for your help to bring relief to families in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is the season of giving and Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) officials are hoping you’re feeling the spirit as the district hosts an 'Adopt a Family' celebration.

According to Giselle Danger, the access and opportunity specialist for JCPS, the school district has about 5,000 to 6,000 students who are homeless. The Adopt a Family program helps connect homeless families with a sponsor in the community.

How it works is simple: You apply to become a sponsor, buy a $100 gift card or $100 worth of gifts and donate it. Then, district officials make sure it reaches one of its vulnerable students.

“It’s a really good time because kids love gifts,” Danger said.

Typically, JCPS will help 500 to 600 students. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult to reach some families so that number is down to 300.

“Most of the time families are really, really thankful,” said Danger. “A lot of the families, especially single moms, feel like they have failed in a way when they are unable to provide a roof over their kids' heads, knowing that the community’s behind them and they support them. It sends a signal ‘Hey we understand it can happen, we’re here to support.’”

Ahead of the holiday season, JCPS still has about 20 to 30 students who still need sponsors. If you'd like to sponsor a child, you can call 502-485-3650 and ask about the family winter celebration.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 3.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.