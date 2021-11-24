Foster children will have a Christmas full of gifts thanks to this woman

A Hardin County woman is bringing the Christmas cheer to foster children who otherwise might not get much for the holidays.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County woman is on a mission to make sure foster children have a Christmas full of gifts. This is Marta Faulkner’s 8th year doing the program and she says every year she’s able to reach more kids.

“It’s such a blessing, such a blessing,” said Faulkner. “I believe it means a lot to kids to know someone is thinking about them.”

Faulkner puts those thoughts into action with Shoebox Christmas for Fosters. In 2020, she was able to donate gifts for 140 children but the goal this year is 160. She also wants to make sure older children are included. She says teenagers can be harder to shop for and a little more expensive, but they still deserve gifts.

“People think about the smaller kids and they tend to forget about the teen kids that are in the foster care system,” said Faulkner. "It warms your heart to know you put those smiles on their faces.”

Marta Faulkner is working with Adoption Support for Kentucky and Lower Salt River Trail for this program.

The deadline for donations is December 2nd.

If you have items you’d like to donate, you can visit her Facebook page here. You can also drop off donations to Bob Swope Ford in Elizabethtown.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

RELATED STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.