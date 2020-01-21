NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on Sunday evening for Neglect of a Dependent after leaving her 10-year-old and 5-year-old children alone in a car while shopping at an area WalMart.

On Jan. 19, 2020, around 8:37 pm, ISP responded to the WalMart on Grant Line Rd in New Albany after a concerned citizen reported two young children left unattended in a parked car.

When ISP arrived, he was flagged down and alerted to the vehicle, which was not running. The Indiana State Police officer advised the temperature was near 37 degrees at the time, and the local weather service advised a "real feel" of 28 degrees. Based on information gathered in his investigation, ISP believed the children were left unattended for a minimum of 15 minutes before the police were notified.

ISP says they spoke with the children who advised their mother, 40-year-old Nashunda Greene of Jeffersonville was inside the store shopping.

An assisting New Albany Police Officer then went into the store to have the mother paged. Greene was taken into custody when she arrived back at the vehicle.

The children were turned over to the custody of their father at the conclusion of the investigation.

