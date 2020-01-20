BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Libraries in two southern Indiana counties have become the latest in the state to stop fining patrons for overdue items.

The Owen County Public Library’s trustees voted last month to end overdue fines on Jan. 1. And last week the Monroe County Public Library’s trustees voted both to end their overdue fines and cancel patrons’ past debt.

The Herald-Times reports that both counties had charged 25-cent daily overdue fines, although they had eliminated fines for overdue children's books years ago.

Monroe County library employee Chris Jackson says library administrators looked into the practices of “libraries large and small” before deciding to end the fines.

