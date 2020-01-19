LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A catalytic converter is stolen from a van and now a church is asking for your help in finding the thieves.

Clover Leaf Baptist Church gave WHAS11 this surveillance video. The video shows a white truck pulls up next to the church van. A man gets out of the passenger side and then disappears underneath the van. Another person gets out of the truck and pops the hood like they're having car trouble.

When one of the church members tried to start the van it didn't sound the same and that's when they found out that the converter was gone.

"Luckily our secretary was just pulling up and i think it kind of spooked them, so that's the reason why they didn't finish the whole job. And our secretary, you know, she didn't know. you know different people pull in here with car troubles and stuff like that and that's what she thought that people had car problems and trying to fix it," Quinn Peck said.

The church says that police are aware of the theft, but do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, call 574-LMPD.

