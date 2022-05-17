Smoothie King in New Albany donating sales to juvenile diabetes research

The Smoothie King location on Charlestown Road is helping raise money for JDRF.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can grab a cold treat for a good cause.

Smoothie King on Charlestown Road in New Albany is helping raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

The location is donating 100% of sales on Tuesday to the "One Walk," which is at Holiday World on May 22. Participating teams are raising money, which will go back to research for a cure to Type 1 Diabetes.

For the franchise owners of this Smoothie King, there's a personal connection. The money will directly benefit their 7-year-old granddaughter who has juvenile diabetes.

The child's mother told WHAS 11 how they handled the diagnosis around two years ago.

"Having a diagnosis during a COVID year was kind of hard because you couldn't reach out and you couldn't be around others to kind of support you," Sarah Davis said. "So, being able to do this and have the community come in and get something healthy but also be able to support a huge cause that's really near and dear to my heart is pretty special."

Smoothie King in New Albany is open until nine o'clock.

You can also donate to the "One Walk" by clicking here.

