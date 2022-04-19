World's largest bounce house coming to Indianapolis in May

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will be at Waterman's Family Farm on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — (Note: The video above is from a previous report in 2019 when The Big Bounce America tour came to Indianapolis.)

The Guinness world record holder for the largest bounce house is coming to Indianapolis.

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate its four attractions at Waterman's Family Farm, located on the city's southeast side at 7010 E. Raymond Street, on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

The quartet of inflatables includes:

16,000 square foot World’s Largest Bounce House

Newly added Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena

900+ foot obstacle course named The Giant

Space-themed wonderland called airSPACE

"We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer of The Big Bounce America, said in a news release. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

Sessions are based on age, for toddlers (3 and younger), juniors (7 and younger), bigger kids (15 and younger) and adults (16 and older).

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at this link.