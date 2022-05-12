'It all goes back to the kids that we work with': Louisville nonprofit receives donation for music program

AMPED received $5,000 at the grand opening of an East End development.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More equity efforts in Louisville?

Another step was taken Thursday when AMPED, a local Black-led nonprofit that teaches music to kids, received a donation.

The organization received $5,000 at the grand opening of a new multi-use complex at Norton Commons in the East End, called Lyric Norton Commons. The announcement was held during Lyric’s grand opening.

Dave Christopher Jr., program director of AMPED, said every dollar counts.

“It all goes back to the kids that we work with,” he said. "Our whole thing is bringing our kids in, kinda luring them with that music component, but really taking that time to understand what they want out of life."

The donation came from Bristol Development, owner of Lyric Norton Commons. The new complex boasts nearly 300 apartments surrounding several retailers.

"We like everywhere we are to have some local community presence,” Bristol Development Principal Charles Carlisle said. “We partnered with local coffee shops or breweries, and so forth, to use their products, instead of bringing something from out of town."

As the name 'Lyric' suggests, Carlisle said Lyric Norton Commons is focused on Louisville's art scene. The complex commissioned several local artworks.

Carlise said that's why the company chose to donate to AMPED.

Christopher said the money will fund an upcoming talent showcase, put on by one of the students.

Though he said the money will help, he said more equity is needed to bridge the '9th street divide,' a long history of inequality that left the West End without resources.

"That's the biggest thing is trying to figure out how we can support them more and give them the resources that they truly deserve and need," he said.

Christopher said the only way to do that is to get to know the kids and go into the community.

