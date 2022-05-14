Program helps JCPS students, families with clothing options heading into summer break

Kids anxious to get into the season of hot weather could pick out clothes during JCPS’s Clothing Assistance Program event on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has a little over a week until classes end, and summer break begins.

In addition to clothes, there were also some toys and books available to keep them entertained during the break.

Programs like this normally see hundreds of families daily, not just from the school district, but the whole community.

Volunteers said lines were forming at 8 a.m. for an event that started at 10 a.m.

The donations that went to the community also came from the community. JCPS families, stores and corporate donors give throughout the year to make the Clothing Assistance Program possible.

