Over 9K customers without power in Floyd County, Duke Energy confirms

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said crews have been dispatched and will work to restore power as quickly as possible.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana don't have power on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation.

You can click on the outage map for more information and estimated restoration times the spokesperson said.

Duke Energy reported a power outage Tuesday as well, and found the cause to be a substation issue.

