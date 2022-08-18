Indiana Duke Energy customers may be eligible for energy bill assistance funds

Qualifying customers can receive up to $300 credit annually on their account.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Duke Energy added $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for the summer.

This fund will go toward Indiana customers who need help paying their energy bills.

According to a news release, the company has supported more than 1,100 Indiana households with almost $260,000 in energy bill assistance so far this year.

Officials said qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to $300 credit annually on their account.

This funding is made possible through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families in need.

The company also recently extended interest-free payment plans for eligible customers from three to six months.

"We understand the hardship some of our customers are experiencing in the current state of rising prices in all aspects of their daily lives,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “If a customer is struggling to pay their Duke Energy bill, the most important thing they can do is contact us to discuss what options might be available to them. There are resources to help.”

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds.

Customers should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible for.

For more information, visit Duke Energy's website.

