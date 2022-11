Duke Energy said power has been restored to about 5,000 residents in Clarksville after a substation issue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said power has been restored after an issue left thousands without power Tuesday evening.

The company said a substation issue caused about 5,670 customers to be without power for a couple hours.

An official said crews worked to restore power quickly and safely.

