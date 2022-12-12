Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break.
According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:
- Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE
- Walnut Street
- Poplar Street
- Pine Street
- Oak Street
- Church Road
- Raider Drive
- Alice Dean Court
- Tecumseh Court
Town officials said the advisory is in effect until further notice.
They are urging residence to boil water for a minimum of three minutes before drinking.
If you have discolored water, they said to flush the cold-water faucets until clear and to use caution doing laundry during the advisory.
