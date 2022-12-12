Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods

They said about 9 streets have been affected after a water main break on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break.

According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:

Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE

Walnut Street

Poplar Street

Pine Street

Oak Street

Church Road

Raider Drive

Alice Dean Court

Tecumseh Court

Town officials said the advisory is in effect until further notice.

They are urging residence to boil water for a minimum of three minutes before drinking.

If you have discolored water, they said to flush the cold-water faucets until clear and to use caution doing laundry during the advisory.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.