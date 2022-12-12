x
Indiana

Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods

They said about 9 streets have been affected after a water main break on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break.

According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:

  • Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE
  • Walnut Street
  • Poplar Street
  • Pine Street
  • Oak Street
  • Church Road
  • Raider Drive
  • Alice Dean Court
  • Tecumseh Court

Town officials said the advisory is in effect until further notice.

They are urging residence to boil water for a minimum of three minutes before drinking.

If you have discolored water, they said to flush the cold-water faucets until clear and to use caution doing laundry during the advisory.

