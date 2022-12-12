Hundreds of guns and drugs taken off Louisville streets, Metro Police say

The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has also served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said part of combating violent crime in the city is getting guns and drugs off the street.

The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year.

The said they have also seized 345 firearms, 64 which were reported stolen and 33 taken off juveniles.

On the drug front, the division has seized 165-pounds of fentanyl and 300,000 illegal pills which officers said contained fentanyl.

Major Aaron Crowell said the last couple of years, they have shifted focus to more intelligence-based policing.

“We are focused on the violent criminals in this city who are preying on our citizenry and because we're doing a better job of focusing on the right people and being more selective, that's actually generating more in the way of seizures because it's a more robust investigation rather than one-hitters that we're going out and getting one and the next day we're going to see what else we can do,” he said.

Crowell also credits the division's partnership with federal agencies for their progress, saying they're now building cases more appropriate for federal prosecution.



Here's what else the department said was collected:

$1,826,211 in currency

9,436-pounds of marijuana

858-pounds of meth

18-pounds of heroin

