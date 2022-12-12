LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday.

LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety.

Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

