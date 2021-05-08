ISP: Louisville woman dead in fatal two-car collision on I-64E

Police say the woman's car collided with a truck in an attempted to switch lanes in a construction zone. Leah McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from the Indiana State Police (ISP), a Louisville is dead after a two-car collision in Warrick County.

ISP says troopers and officers with the Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-car crash on I-64 eastbound near the 47.5 mile-marker around 6 p.m. May 7.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Freightliner box truck was traveling east in the right lane of I-64 and approaching a construction zone where the left lane was closed. The construction zone had posted signs and orange barrels indicating the left lane was closed ahead, ISP says.

ISP says 52-year-old Leah McMillen of Louisville was in the left lane and was approaching the orange barrels and the closed lane. McMillen attempted to pass the truck before the left lane ended, but the right rear of her vehicle collided into the left side of the truck causing her to lose control.

Her car left the roadway on the south side, struck a tree and overturned resting in a ditch.

McMillen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

ISP is continuing their investigation into the matter.

