2 dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash on Breckenridge Lane

Louisville Metro Police said the car ran off the road and hit two utility poles near Nachand Lane around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said two people were killed and two were injured after an early-morning crash Tuesday.

In a press release, department spokesperson Beth Ruoff said a car traveling north on Breckenridge Lane ran off the road near Nachand Lane around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle hit a utility pole, spun around and hit another pole.

Ruoff said the driver and front seat passenger died at the scene. Two people in the backseat were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

MetroSafe reported another deadly crash in the 3400 block of Fern Valley Road early Tuesday morning. LMPD has not released any information on this crash.

