As of Sunday, September 6, Indiana reported 99,804 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,140 Hoosiers have died due to the virus, Indiana officials report.

Monday, September 7

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 596 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 100,394.

Indiana also recorded four more deaths for a total of 3,144.