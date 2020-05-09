IU pauses workouts for men’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling because of COVID cases

IU's Department of Athletics has administered 1,417 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is pausing workouts for the men’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling programs after more than a dozen participants tested positive for COVID-19.

During testing this past week, 14 participants tested positive for the virus. That led IU to pause voluntary workouts for those four programs.

The Indiana University Department of Athletics has administered 1,417 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 63 positive tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

IU Athletics began bringing groups of students back to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15.