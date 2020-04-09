Kentucky, Indiana report highest weekly COVID-19 cases | Data Deep Dive

It's been 26 weeks since the first Coronavirus case in Kentuckiana and this past week was a record-breaker. FOCUS has created some graphs to give you a closer look.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week, Kentucky had the most new cases reported to date with 4,989 cases.

Each bar shows the number of new cases reported each week since the pandemic started in March. We've marked the weeks with holidays with different colors and the week the mask mandate started in orange.

It can take days or even weeks for the labs to process and return results to the state.

It is tough to determine causes connected to increases but cases seem to trend up after holidays.

Here is a similar graph showing case growth in Indiana.

With 6,601 cases this week, the Hoosier state also reported the highest new cases in a single week.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend officials are weary some may be lax on precautions and cases could spike in the week to follow.

As always, FOCUS will keep watching to see how case counts are impacted.

