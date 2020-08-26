Indiana governor extends statewide mask order and stage 4.5 phase

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he was keeping the mask mandate in place for another 30 days.

Indiana’s governor is extending the statewide face mask order that he first issued a month ago aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he was keeping the mask mandate in place for another 30 days. Holcomb said he was also extending the state’s limits crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events.

Those orders were all set to expire late Wednesday unless the governor acted.

Holcomb said he was pleased that the state’s rates of new coronavirus cases have been holding steady and he doesn't want to see it trending up again.