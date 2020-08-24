Real-time updates: Indiana reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported there are 688 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, August 24

The Indiana State Department of Health reported there are 688 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of cases to more than 87,000.

Five more Hoosiers have died from the virus between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 with a total of 3,008 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.