More than half the deaths in Indiana and Kentucky are in Long term care | Data Deep Dive

Long term care facilities or nursing homes are filled with some of the most vulnerable to the virus. Despite the small percentage of people in these facilities, the concentration of deaths continues to be disproportionate when compared to seniors outside these facilities.

Thursday marks the third day of double-digit deaths in Kentucky.

About 60-percent of the total deaths in the Bluegrass State are residents in long term care facilities -- that's the blue portion of this chart.

In comparison, 3021 residents have tested positive COVID-19 but that is only about 7% of the total cases in Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Beshear said 449 residents in these facilities are still fighting this virus.

The death toll as a percentage in these facilities has improved slightly.

About a month ago, long term care facilities accounted for two-thirds of the total deaths in the commonwealth so this is a slight improvement.

Let's take a look at Indiana.

Sadly, 60% of the deaths in the state have been residents in these facilities.

That is the blue portion of the pie chart.

The orange portion shows all the deaths outside these facilities, at 40%.

To put that in perspective, there are 6821 cases in long term care facilities; that's about 8% of the cases.

Over the past month, these places have become more deadly.

Compared to a month ago, the percentage of deaths in Indiana facilities has increased from 47% to 60% of the total deaths in the state.



