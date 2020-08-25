Data Deep Dive | A possible turning point in COVID-19 case trends in Kentucky and Indiana

Five months since the first local COVID-19 cases were reported and mask mandates recently put in place, is there a turning point?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Beshear says they have identified clusters of cases connected to travel-- but officials are cautiously optimistic we are turning a new chapter and will start to see more the daily numbers platuae -- and even start to go down.



Our FOCUS team continues to crunch the numbers and create graphs to give you context to understand how the virus is spreading.

Check it out -- here's a look at cases reported daily in Kentucky.

Weeks after the mask mandate, marked by that orange bar, cases continued to climb through the end of July.

You can see the dates on the bottom.

In August that increase slows and more recently overall case counts are starting to level out, that's on the far right.

Quick reminder, there is a data delay; these graphs are a glimpse into the spread weeks ago.



Check out the case trend in Indiana.

The mask mandate has been in place for nearly a month; that's marked by the orange bar.

You'll notice there was a steep climb in cases in July.

Then in August, the increase slowed to a crawl.

At the far right, you can see that the trend line is finally starting to decline based on the moving average over last week.

