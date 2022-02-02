It's like the day before Thanksgiving | Seymour, Indiana businesses see uptick in customers before ice storm hits

Harbor Freight in Seymour, Indiana sold all 36 generators in just over 24 hours.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — People flocked to grocery and hardware stores for two days before the freezing rain started in Seymour, Indiana around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

”We had to stand out there and wait just to get a parking spot," Cora Dowhower said from the front doors of the Jay C Food Store in Seymour.

Inside, it’s like the day before Thanksgiving. But, instead of a hot meal, they’re getting ready for freezing rain.

”It’s never been like this," Michelle Stephens said. "Only on holidays.”

It was a French Toast night; carts were filled with milk, eggs and bread, to the point where the bread isle was mostly empty.

Outside, across the parking lot, a sign hangs on the door at Harbor Freight. "Unfortunately," it said. "We are all out of generators."

Manager Hayden Howard told WHAS11 News they sold 36 in just over 24 hours.

They had to post a sign because people kept coming in. "Probably more than 30-40 people, we’ve had multiple phone calls as well," Hayden said.

If you didn't get a generator and do lose power in Jackson County, warm beds are available.

Anchor House Program Director Dustin Vice said they’re operating on a winter contingency plan right now. With 46 beds, about a quarter are already filled by folks who’d otherwise be out in the cold.

"If you’re having a rough time and the storm hits you, we’re here to help," Vice said.

Back at Jay C, customers note they've been lucky to avoid winter weather that's impacted their neighbors in Kentucky.

