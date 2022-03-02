Muhammad Ali International Airport mostly empty, travelers get rental cars

The airport's snow team continued to clear the runways so UPS Worldport could get planes in and out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali International Airport, normally a place bustling with travelers, was a ghost town Thursday afternoon as a winter storm bringing freezing rain, ice and snow moved through Kentuckiana.

By the late afternoon, the security checkpoint had closed and anyone looking to travel out of Louisville had to take a rental car to other airports due to the high number of weather-related flight cancelations.

Despite the lack of passengers, the airport's snow team was hard at work Thursday, clearing runways to allow planes from the UPS Worldport to get in and out of the city.

Airport officials said they are expecting significant flight cancelations for Friday. People planning to fly out of Louisville either Friday or this weekend should check with their airline for any delays or cancellations.

Thursday's winter storm brought ice and snow to Louisville and southern Indiana. Due to the inclement weather, school districts and government offices were also closed for the day to keep people off of the roads.

The storm's impacts reached far beyond Kentucky, creating dangerous travel conditions from Texas to Maine. Areas in the northeast are expecting several inches of snow through the weekend.

