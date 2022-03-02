60 firefighters respond to structure fire in Clifton

The Louisville Fire Department said 60 firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of Stevenson Ave. Thursday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a building in Clifton Thursday afternoon.

Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Division of Fire said a fire in the 100 block of Stevenson Ave. was reported around 1:50 p.m.

The affected structure included three separate addresses - a residence and two businesses. Cooper said three adults and one juvenile were safely evacuated from the residence by an off-duty firefighter who happened to pass the area before crews arrived.

Crews responded within two minutes and Cooper said the early calls allowed them to get a "quick jump" on battling the fire.

Around 60 firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour. Cooper said the icy conditions created additional obstacles, but no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The owner of one of the businesses said he had been running a space heater before the fire started. Cooper said that may have contributed to the fire, but a definite cause has not been determined.

Crews from Metro Public Works, LG&E, LMPD and Louisville Metro EMS came to the scene to provide assistance to nearby residents and firefighters.

Multiple LFD crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire at the intersection of Mellwood Ave. and Stevenson Ave. Please avoid the area.@WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews @wave3news @840WHAS @courierjournal @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/SYuQjGAcOe — Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) February 3, 2022

