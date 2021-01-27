Greater Clark approves budget cut plan; 2 schools to close

District officials said deficit spending for years has led them here with no rainy day fund and the decision to cut $5.5 million.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Greater Clark Community Schools has passed a budget cut plan that will also close a Jeffersonville school.

The plan passed with a 6-1 vote Tuesday night.

District officials said deficit spending for years has led them here with no rainy day fund and the decision to cut $5.5 million.

Under the plan, Bridgepoint Elementary School would close and move students to other schools within GCCS.

Twelve bus routes will be reduced, and the district’s maintenance and custodial needs would be outsourced.

Superintendent Mark Laughner said the decisions for the plan were made in attempt to keep cost reductions as far away from the classrooms as possible.

Those changes are expected to go in effect July 1.

