What you need to know Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

How President Biden's executive orders affect our community

President Joe Biden signed 17 executive actions on his first day in office, including 15 executive orders. Three orders in particular - protections for Dreamers, extending student loan repayments and protections for gender identity and sexual orientation – have direct ties to the Bluegrass through the people they’ll impact.

"I think all Kentuckians all the way around should be excited, should keep a close eye on this, and look forward to the future," said Michael Frazier, the government affairs director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky.

Highlands barbecue restaurant closes its doors

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint of Tennessee closed Sunday after two years in business in the Highlands. The barbecue restaurant that replaced the famed Lynn’s Paradise Café on Barret Avenue opened in August 2018.

They told WHAS11 News the reason for the closure was lost sales due to the pandemic and the restaurant couldn't recover.

And as one business closes in the Highlands, another one opens. Over the weekend, Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company hosted a ribbon-cutting at its new store on Bardstown Road. The business offers a variety of items, including gifts to cookies and candles and their famed sweet potato pies.

Utility relief for Louisville residents

The city of Louisville announced the Metro COVID-19 Utility Relief Fund Monday, offering a ray of hope for Louisvillians struggling to pay their utility bills during the pandemic.

Jefferson County residents who have an outstanding utility bill balance and attest to facing financial hardships can receive a one-time credit of up to $500 for bills with LG&E or Louisville Water/MSD.

The funds are dedicated to anyone who has a past due amount between March 16 and Dec. 31, 2020. The program will operate until funding is depleted.

To apply, people are asked to call their local Community Ministry, schedule an appointment with Neighborhood Place at (502) 977-6636 or visit LG&E or Louisville Water's online portals.

