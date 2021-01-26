School board to discuss GCCS budget cuts, including school closures

The proposed budget cuts would including closing Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter and moving those students to other schools.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Great Clark County School Board will meet Tuesday night to discuss and potentially vote on a series of proposed budget cuts for 2021. The cuts would save the district millions of dollars, but would result in the closure of two schools.

Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district needs to cut a minimum of $5.5 million between the education and operations fund to reverse its deficit.

The first step of the plan is to close Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter and moving those students to existing schools. The proposal also includes cutting bus routes and outsourcing the district's maintenance and custodial needs.

The proposal has been hit with some backlash from parents who say closing the schools - particularly Bridgepoint, will unfairly impact low-income students. Parents have started a petition to save the school.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the proposal was "disappointing" and said he was firmly opposed to the closures of any schools in the area.

"Together, we can find a better way. One that keeps our neighborhood stronger and puts kids first.," Moore said in a statement.

The district is planning to ask for the school board's approval during their meeting on Jan. 26. It's unclear if an official vote on the plan will be taken Tuesday.

If the proposal is approved, it will go into effect on July 1, 2021.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.