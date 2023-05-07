Parts of Clarksville under 'Boil Water Advisory' on Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Some people in Clarksville are under a "Boil Water Advisory" on Wednesday due to a water main break.
According to Indiana American Water officials, while crews are making repairs, customers living in certain areas may not have water or their water pressure may be low.
Regardless if these customers have water, they are under a Boil Water Advisory for the next 24 hours.
Officials say residents in the affected area, North Mckinley Avenue, West Washington Street and North Randolph Avenue, may experience a service interruption or low water pressure.
A Clark Community Schools representative said the high school which appears to be located in the area is largely unaffected since this week is a "dead week" for summer and no one will be using the building.
Repairs are expected to take approximately 10 hours to complete, according to an Indiana American Water news release.
