'Major accomplishment': Clarksville finalizes purchase of Ashland Park property

Town officials purchased the 18-acre property for $350,000.

Officials say the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department leased the section of the riverfront, known as Ashland Park, from Marathon Oil Corporation for decades. Leasing the property cost the department $1 per year, but it was always officially owned by Marathon Oil and not by Clarksville.

Now, that's all changed.

According to a press release from the Town of Clarksville, town officials finalized a deal to purchase the 18-acre property for $350,000. The Ashland Park property runs from the intersection of West Market Street and Riverside Drive to the L & I Railroad Bridge.

“This is a major accomplishment for the Town of Clarksville and its residents,” Ken Conklin, Clarksville communications director, said. “Owning the property allows the town to do more in terms redevelopment and making improvements to the park and Riverside Drive.”

The press release states that town officials recently announced plans for a "major renovation" of the Riverside Drive corridor. The renovation includes improved roadways, lighting, sidewalks and a rebuild of the floodwall entrance to Clarksville’s new Main Street.

Officials added additional improvements are expected in the next year.

“While the Town has been working to purchase the Ashland Park property, the Parks Department has also been working towards obtaining a grant to make improvements in the park itself,” Conklin said. “If approved, this grant funding would allow the Parks Department to purchase and install a new handicapped-accessible playground in the park.”

Officials say construction on Riverside Drive is set to begin later this spring, after Thunder Over Louisville, and is projected to cost around $7 million.

