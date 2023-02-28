Nonprofit offers solutions to end Louisville's homelessness crisis

The Coalition for the Homeless says funding and legislation can help reverse a hundred years' worth of mistakes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Though Louisville has made progress over the years to help the city's houseless population, the Coalition for the Homeless says more lives need to be saved.

"It's very dangerous for people who have to sleep outdoors. Homelessness is a public safety issue for everyone in our community. Not just people who are outdoors," Director of Communications Catherine McGeeney said.

According to the nonprofit's 2022 report, roughly 75 people we're living on the Metro's streets in 2018. In last three years, that number jumped to more than 3,724.

That's why the group created a four part plan to help bring down the city's homelessness problem.

The first step is to pass and fund a right to shelter ordinance.

Education Advocacy Director George Eklund said this would mean providing 375 more shelters and keeping them open 24/7.

"This is a better option to the status quo that we have," Eklund said. "So people can really focus on getting into housing and whatever else they may have."

Once people are ready for permanent housing, Executive Director Natalie Harris says the community will need to be able to afford it.

Harris recommends getting more than $500 million in federal funding to produce 15,000 affordable units, which is apart of Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan.

"It's the only way forward. Housing is the solution to homelessness," McGeeney said.

Another solution the Coalition is pushing for is making sure the homeless population has access to healthcare.

The organization advises leaders to partner with local hospitals to fund at least 45 medical respite beds.

"And we are hopeful that the city, state, and private investors will be there to fill the gaps that they will need to create these units," Harris said.

Lastly the Coalition says the city should try to stop homelessness before it starts by using $16 million for eviction relief.

But where would the money come from?

The organization says officials can use federal dollars and progressive taxes, which McGeeney says is worth it.

"If we want to fix the problem of homelessness, we need to fund solutions so that every person can meet there needs and stay indoors," she said.

The Coalition plans to release a document with more funding options and talk them over with the city's mayor soon.

